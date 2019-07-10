Porsha Williams Shares Cute New Pic Of Baby PJ & Says ‘Life Is Good’ After Dennis McKinley Split

It hasn’t even been a full month since news broke of Porsha Williams’ reported split from her fiancé and co-parenting partner, Dennis McKinley, but she’s looking on the bright side thanks to Pilar Jhena’s adorableness!

“Life is good” for Porsha Williams, 38, which is what she captioned an adorable photo of her daughter Pilar Jhena, 3 months, on July 10! It’s hard to feel anything but that way after seeing the infant adorably tucked into a car seat, head nestled in a baby-sized neck pillow. Porsha’s mini me wore a pink dress and giant flower clip for the car ride, and even fellow The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey had to comment, “Made me smile.”

Kris Jenner has competition, because Porsha has fully assumed the role of momager by constantly updating both her and PJ’s Instagram feeds with adorable snapshots. But this latest update also lets us know how the Bravo star has been doing in the wake of her alleged breakup with Dennis, which hit headlines on June 20. But we’ve been hearing life hasn’t been as swell for her ex-fiancé, whom Porsha was originally set to marry on New Year’s Eve 2019.

“Dennis has been heartbroken over the breakup from Porsha and is doing everything and anything to win her back. He loves his family with all his heart and really can’t imagine living without Porsha and PJ every day for the rest of his life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the family of three reunited for the Fourth of July. “Dennis knows he’s not perfect and knows he has a lot of work to do if there’s ever a chance of winning Porsha back. Right now he’s just been focusing all his attention on his work as a way to distract him from all the drama going on.”

PJ stayed awake for this photo! Porsha often posts sleepy photos of her little ones, such as the time Pilar took a nap right on her mom in a June 28 Instagram post. “I can’t get enough of your love PJ ❤️,” Porsha captioned the photo, and it looks like the new mom still can’t get enough!