Nathan Griffith ‘Shocked’ By Jenelle Evans Regaining Custody: Wants To Make Sure Kaiser Doesn’t ‘Get Hurt’

Nathan Griffith was blindsided when Jenelle Evans won back custody of their son, Kaiser, according to his best friend. But he has a plan.

Nathan Griffith, 31, didn’t expect to hand back his son Kaiser, 5, to Jenelle Evans‘ care so soon. The former Marine’s best friend, Katlyn McCormick, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Nathan’s reaction after a judge ordered him to return Kaiser to his ex on July 4, just shy of two months after CPS reportedly removed his son from Jenelle and David Eason’s home. “He was in shock,” Katlyn revealed to us, and he wasn’t the only surprised person at court: “The whole court room was in shock really, even CPS, paralegals, Jenelle’s own lawyer.” But Nathan’s not accepting defeat just yet, as the former Teen Mom 2 star has already planned his next step — fighting for an appeal.

“Yeah, he wants full custody, but obviously right now his concern is to do the appeal first,” Katlyn revealed. “Then they had a court date scheduled for the custody case, but because of all of this I think that one got put on hold, and now they are just going to focus on getting the appeal through first, and then go from there.” Overall, “he’s not going to let Kaiser get hurt,” Katlyn told us.

Katlyn even got us up to speed on where Nathan is currently at in this custody battle, as of July 10. “I know he was talking to his lawyer today, so they’re in the process of doing the appeal now. They’re going to subpoena me and a bunch of other random people that have known Jenelle throughout the years,” she explained, referring to an official written request that orders a person to court. “So, this time around they will be way more prepared.”

Nathan is especially feeling confident because “CPS is obviously on [his] side,” Katlyn claimed, including Jenelle’s own mother Barbara Evans. “They go out to lunch whenever there are breaks between court. She’s pro Nathan in all of this.” Barbara also gained temporary custody of Jenelle and David’s daughter, Ensley, 2, shortly after David confessed to killing his wife’s dog Nugget. Barbara is still the current caretaker of Jenelle’s eldest son Jace, 9.

In the meantime, Nathan and his girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt have caught flack from Jenelle on social media — on July 8, Jenelle even tweeted, “One of the hardest issues of my life consists of dealing with the most immature people that cannot co-parent.” But Nathan doesn’t want their online rapport to stay this way forever. Katlyn added that she chatted with Nathan and Ashley over the phone on Wednesday morning, and recalled their conversation: “Nathan goes, ‘Kaiser’s not going to be little forever, and he’s going to grow up one day and he’s going to be able to read all these things.’ He doesn’t want Kaiser to be like, ‘Oh my mommy and daddy fought all the time.’” For now, Nathan’s plan is to “just keep quiet, keep his cool, and just pray that things run smoothly the next time around,” a plan that his girlfriend is also on-board with because she believes Jenelle will “twist [their] words.”