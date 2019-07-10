Miley Cyrus Lounges In String, Black Bikini & Shows Off Toned Abs In Summer Selfie — See Pic

All hail Miley Cyrus, the queen of summer! The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer flaunted a fit figure while posing in a black string bikini that was barely there.

“Keepin’ it casual,” Miley Cyrus, 26, captioned a pic she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on July 9. In the snap, the “Malibu” singer posed in a tiny black bikini while lounging in a sun-lit room. The outfit showed off all the hard work she has been putting in at the gym. Miley’s slender figure and outrageously tight abs were on full display in the other selfies she uploaded to her Stories. “Business as usual,” she wrote on a pic of her wearing a blazer over her black bikini. “Selfie-ish,” she said in another pic, one that gave fans a better look at her insanely toned abs (and just how her bikini barely covered up all her bits.)

Is Miley an early contender for Queen of the Summer? She was spotted in a pair of Daisy Dukes while going grocery shopping with husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, on June 9. While she matched denim with denim by wearing a jean jacket on top of her shorts, she showed off every single inch of her incredible legs. It was around that time that Miley caught the eye of Justin Beiber, 25. Miley shared a picture from her episode of Black Mirror, in which she portrayed a pop star named Ashley O. Miley posted a photo of her character sitting topless in a white tub filled with pink paint. Miley’s breasts were barely covered, and Justin expressed his appreciation by both liking and commenting on the pic. “Haily [Baldwin, his wife] and I loved the episode,” he wrote.

While Miley is no stranger to showing off some skin on her social media, lately it seemed like she was drifting away from the sexually explicit image she developed around her albums Bangerz and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. After releasing Younger Now in 2017, it looked like Miley wanted to be known less than the woman who twerked on Robin Thicke and more like a “serious” musician. Though being sexually liberated and singing about “serious” issues are not mutually exclusive, and Miley showed that she hadn’t lost her edge when she released the music video for her feminist anthem, “Mother’s Daugther.”

Keepin it casual pic.twitter.com/Vlyp9bOKGC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 10, 2019

Casual lounging: In snaps shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Miley Cyrus showed off her toned figure in a tiny black bikini and captioned she posed in front of a mirror, still clad in the bikini but with a long wool blazer over the top pic.twitter.com/ecjNgrFR8f — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 10, 2019

The video is front-loaded with compelling, feminist-driven visuals. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, 52, makes a cameo in the music video, which also has Miley writhe around in a skin-tight red leather bodysuit. “So don’t f*ck with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter,” sings Miley. The track is off of She Is Coming, one of three EPs that will comprise her forthcoming seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus. She Is Coming was released on May 31, and the remaining two – She Is Here and She Are Everything – are expected in the summer and fall, respectively.