Kourtney Kardashian Sends Love To Penelope, 7, After Birthday: I Learned ‘Pure Love’ From Her

After celebrating her daughter’s 7th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram with the sweetest message about the ‘unconditional’ love she has for little Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, is too cute for words. One day after the reality star’s daughter celebrated her birthday, she shared a beautiful message about their relationship to social media. Kourt snapped a selfie with little Penelope, which she shared with her 80 million Instagram followers. “I’m so in love with her,” she wrote in the caption of the snapshot. “I can’t believe she’s 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love,” Kourtney said. In the pic, Kourtney wore a chic white top, while her daughter rocked a metallic cropped number. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were both looking so stylish!

The loving message from Kourt comes just after Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, 36, shared one of his own. “Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day. Love u 2 much poosh,” Scott wrote in a July 9 Instagram post. On her birthday, Penelope was absolutely showered with love from her famous parents!

It’s no surprise that Penelope’s fam went ALL out for her big day. Kourtney and Scott teamed up to celebrate their daughter’s bday by heading to Disney! Photos surfaced of the trio, along with some other pals, at the the park, and they were all too cute. While Kourtney pushed a stroller and doted on the younger ones, Scott’s attention was totally on Penelope. He held her hand as they walked through the park, and even put her on his shoulders at one point. The father/daughter duo also rode a roller coaster together, and P had a huge smile on her face! Plus, Penelope was seen enjoying breakfast at IHOP that day and well — what a great way to start off her big day!

We’re so glad to see Penelope had such a fun birthday! Cheers to Kourt and Scott on their A+ co-parenting skills. They might not be together, but it’s so sweet to see Penelope get the chance to celebrate with both her parents!