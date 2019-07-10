Kendall Jenner Shows Off Abs In Neon Green Bikini While Paddle Boarding: Plus, More Of Her Mykonos Bikini Looks

Kendall Jenner was a gorgeous sight to see when she flaunted a neon green bikini that showed off her incredible fit body while paddle boarding in Mykonos on July 10.

Kendall Jenner, 23, was all about enjoying the summer on July 10 when she dressed to impress while having a blast paddle boarding in the waters of Mykonos, Greece. The pretty model wore a neon green bikini during her fun activity and was joined by a friend who appeared to be sitting on the board while a standing Kendall took control of it. She was smiling from ear to ear during the memorable moment, proving she’s having the time of her life on her vacation.

Kendall’s paddle boarding pic is just one of many bikini snapshots that have come out from her Mykonos trip over the past few days. In addiiton to her latest neon green one, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has flaunted a yellow bikini and a brown bikini top with a matching long patterned brown and white skirt during the getaway.

In addition to being snapped by the paps, Kendall has shared her own vacation pics and videos to her Instagram. One of them included her incredible bottle cap challenge while riding a jet ski in her yellow bikini. The fit gal was asked to take on the challenge by Hailey Baldwin, who did her own on an ATV. Like Hailey’s, Kendall’s was nothing short of amazing and she received an array of praising comments for the achievement.

It’s great to see Kendall taking some time to relax and embrace the sunny weather on one of the most beautiful islands in the world! We’re hoping to see more snapshots of her vacation in the days to come because we can always count on Kendall to provide her followers with awesome content!