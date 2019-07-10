Gabrielle Union Stuns In Multi-Colored Floral Mini Dress At The 2019 ESPY Awards– Pic

Give it up for Gabrielle Union! The ‘LA’s Finest’ star was absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet of the 2019 ESPYs when she showed up wearing a blue mini dress with multi-colored floral designs.

Though her husband, Dwyane Wade, 37, has retired from the NBA, Gabrielle Union, 46, was out in full force at the 2019 ESPY Awards. The America’s Got Talent judge hit the red carpet ahead of the July 10 event at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in a flattering long-sleeved mini dress that had puffy shoulders and cute floral design in various colors, including blue, green, white, and purple. She posed for pics on the carpet while holding her handsome hubby’s hand as he showed off a fresh looking white suit. They both truly dressed to impress, reflecting their celebratory mood due to Dwyane’s retirement.

Dwyane hung up his jersey at the end of the 2018-19 season. “It just felt like it was time,” he said to USA Today when discussing the moment he knew he had to retire. “Once I got to the point where there were a lot of things in the process that I just didn’t enjoy. I don’t enjoy working out in the summers getting ready for this, the last summer. I didn’t enjoy a lot of things. Once I get to the point where I’m not enjoying the process – because I’ve enjoyed the process in my career, whether it’s coming back from injuries, coming back from losing in the Finals – and this summer I just didn’t enjoy it. It was a big sign. I think it’s time before something happens.

While many hoped that Dwyane would change his mind – “Everybody. Even family. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Are you having second thoughts?’ I always say, ‘I can keep playing.’ ” — his wife made peace with his retirement years ago. “Oh I came to terms with that probably somewhere around the time of The Heatles years!” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He has won three titles, he has been a scoring champ [in 2009], an All-Star, and All-Star many times. A scoring champ. He is like the [Justin] Bieber of China. He needs new challenges. I mean what else are you playing for? … There has got to be more out there.”

“He is one of those people that he is a superstar that transcends his profession,” Gabrielle added, “and I am looking forward to what is next. I mean personally, I would love for him to go the [Michael] Strahan route or America’s Got Talent route.” In the meantime, DWade can continue to be the best dad and husband on the planet. Since leaving the NBA, he’s spent a lot more time with his wife and their adorable 7-month old daughter, Kaavia.