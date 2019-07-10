Solo music from Baekhyun is here! The EXO singer released his solo mini album, ‘City Lights,’ and fans are sending him so much love.

Baekhyun has gone solo! The 27-year-old, who is a member of the K-Pop group EXO, dropped his mini-album, City Lights, on July 10. The record features five songs, as well as a bonus track. The songs are called “UN Village,” “Stay Up,” “Betcha,” “Ice Queen,” “Diamond,” and “Psycho.” Immediately after the mini album’s release, fans began flooding Twitter with well wishes for Baekhyun, and everyone was freaking out over how much they love all the tracks.

“Congratulations on your solo debut Baekhyun, the album is so pleasing and addictive, I’m so proud of you,” one excited fan wrote. Another added, “There’s not a single bad song on City Lights, no skips at all. This is what happens when you’re Byum Baekhyun.” Someone else also wrote, “Not gonna lie, the last time I felt this strongly about an EXO album was when The War was released.” The War came out in 2017, by the way! So many fans posted excited GIFs and photos to show their true excitement about Baekhyun’s album, as well.

The release of Baekhyun’s solo project comes after several members of EXO enlisted in the military. However, they’re all still extremely supportive of one another. “As we are doing right now, I think our members can just continue to wish for each other’s happiness,” Baekhyun said at a showcase for the mini album, according to Soompi. “We could not have gotten to this point without the friendship between our members. We know each other’s thoughts without having to share them.”

He continued, “I think for EXO’s future ahead, we will remain solid as we are right now and make up for each other’s absences. I hope many people will continue to show interest in EXO’s future.”