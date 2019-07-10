Ciara, Russell Wilson, Colton Haynes & More Stun On ESPY Awards Red Carpet

The stars certainly came out for the biggest night in sports! Ahead of the ESPY Awards, celebs like Ciara, Colton Haynes and more lit up the red carpet with such amazing outfits!

It’s the one night in the year that the biggest names in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, hockey, MMA, golf, action sports, and sports entertainment come together to celebrate athletic achievement: the ESPY Awards! The 27th annual awards show, taking place on July 10 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, brought out not only the stars of the sports world but also so many celebrities!

The red carpet saw all sorts of famous faces strut their stuff, including Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes who smoldered in sea blue pants while carrying his matching blazer, and Memphis Grizzlies player Dwight Howard who looked ultra slick in a pastel pink suit. The ladies also brought their fashion A-game, like world-famous gymnast Nastia Liukin as she graced the red carpet in a puffy-sleeved LBD. Meanwhile, Ciara and Russell Wilson teamed up to coordinate in black formal wear.

Along with those stars, Caitlyn Jenner, David Bautista, Dave Bautista, Linda Cardellini, Eric Dane, Eugenio Derbez, Elle Fanning Billie Jean King, Chris Long, former ESPY host Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani and Usher are scheduled to attend.

Tracy Morgan, 50, will take over hosting duties for the 2019 ESPYs, after walking the red carpet in a matte black suit. While The Last O.G. star will make the night a laugh riot, he revealed to ABC News that this gig is very personal to him. “The main reason I really wanted to do it is the fight against cancer,” he told ABC News while explaining that his grandparents and former wife, Sabina, died of the disease. “I have an opportunity to fight their cause and I’m all in.” In addition to celebrating the best in sports, the ESPYs also raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYs in 1993.

“We’ll have a great time, but the most important thing is Jim Valvano. I’ll never forget watching him at the ESPYS,” Tracy told ABC News. “We forget sometimes the cause, we enjoy being there, but we got to understand the reason why we’re there. It’s an opportunity to give back. I’m in service to others.”

The ESPYs also honor the late Jimmy Valvano with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, an honor given to “a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.” High school football coach Rob Mendez, who was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder that caused him to be born without arms or legs, will receive the honor this year, per ESPN. 11-time NBA champion and basketball icon, Bill Russell, 85, will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his work fighting for civil rights. Bill attended the March on Washington in 1963 and became the first black coach in NBA history in 1966. Jim Calhoun, 77, an icon of UConn men’s basketball, will be awarded Best Coach.