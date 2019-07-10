Cardi B ‘Turns Up’ With Baby Kulture On Midnight Of Baby’s 1st Birthday — Sweet Photo

It’s hard to believe that Cardi B and Offset’s little girl, Kulture, is already a year old! Cardi marked the big day by celebrating with her daughter (and some cupcakes!) at midnight on July 10.

Cardi B is constantly talking about how fast her baby, Kulture, is growing up, so the little one’s first birthday on July 10 is obviously a momentous occasion for the family! The rapper even made sure that she and Kulture were awake at midnight so they could celebrate at 12:00 on the dot. She posted a photo of the two on Instagram, in which Kulture is shoving a cupcake in her mama’s face, and it’s too cute for words. Cardi is makeup-free and showing off her natural curly hair in the pic, while Kulture looks adorable in a party skirt and headband.

“A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” Cardi captioned the pic. “my baaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeee…OK goodbye.” Knowing how much Cardi loves to gush over her baby, we can probably expect her to add another message sometime later today, too. It’s safe to say that Kulture is going to have one LAVISH birthday, as Cardi already revealed the gift she and hubby, Offset, are going to give their daughter — a massive diamond chain! The jewelry is estimated to be worth $100,000, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the power couple has even MORE in store, as well.

Cardi and Offset went through a bit of a rough patch at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019, just months after Kulture was born. However, by the end of January, they were back together, and now, their relationship seems hotter than ever. When it comes to more kids, though, Cardi isn’t in a rush.

“Cardi really isn’t thinking about having more kids right now, but that doesn’t mean she is completely opposed to the idea either,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi feels completely fulfilled in all aspects of her life and she doesn’t feel the need to have more kids at this point. She definitely wants to ow her family, but really wants to make sure the time is right.”