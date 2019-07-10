Camille Grammer dished on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ about costars Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards in a new interview.

Camille Grammer, 50, didn’t hold back on her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered a live question from a caller about Kyle Richards, 50, “not having her back.”

Camille replied, “I was hurt by Kyle this year for some of the petty comments she made about the bridesmaid dress and leading up to it, I thought she would have been a little more supportive. This was a big thing for me, to get remarried again. I was a little disappointed and I think Teddi [Mellencamp, 38] is too far up her ass.”

Camille got married to David C. Meyer on Oct. 20 in Hawaii, and many of her costars from the Bravo reality television show took part in the tropical nuptials. Teddi, Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, 42, and Lisa Rinna 55, were in attendance, while Lisa Vanderpump, 58, and Erika Jayne, 47, missed out on the festivities.

Camille’s wedding to David is her second marriage. She married actor Kelsey Grammer, 64, in 2010, and Camille filed for divorce from him in 2010, with it being finalized a year later. Camille and Kelsey have a daughter, Mason Olivia, 17, and son, Jude Gordon, 14, together.

The blonde star returned to the reality television show this year amidst multiple stars’ issues with Lisa. Camille was on the show until 2012, but came back last season and this season as a “friend” of the housewives. Camille added much drama to the show – but it’s not like puppygate wasn’t providing that, anyway! We can’t wait to see Camille continue to stir up some drama on RHOBH and hope she sticks around this time!