It’s Beyonce’s world and we’re all just living in it. After the singer surprised fans and released a new song to coincide with the forthcoming release of ‘The Lion King’, the internet exploded.

Even though this new Beyonce song isn’t from the official Lion King soundtrack, it’s still from an album inspired by the new movie! The songstress, who voices Nala in the live-action remake of the 1994 movie, executive produced The Lion King: The Gift, which is described as a “musical ode to the classic story,” according to a press release. For the full album, Beyoncé “curated a masterful recording, a robust soundscape bringing together some of her favorite artists with the most talented and important African artists of the day to both pay tribute to the iconic film and bring the authentic sounds of African music to the world,” the briefing stated.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyoncé said in the press release. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

She further explained, “I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Hear the new song above! The entire album, however, will be available on July 19 — the same day the movie hits theaters.