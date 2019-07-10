Beyonce and Blue Ivy stole the show at ‘The Lion King’ premiere on July 9. The mom and daughter duo held hands on the red carpet and looking amazing in fierce outfits, including sparkling matching skirts.

Beyonce, 37, and Blue Ivy Carter, 7, were the queens of The Lion King premiere. The singer and her adorable daughter stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere on July 9 in matching black and silver outfits. Beyonce dazzled in a custom Alexander McQueen black tuxedo dress that featured a plunging neckline, dégradé crystal embroidered skirt, crystal jewelry, crystal embroidered pin heel sandals, and a crystal chandelier embroidered box clutch with jeweled handle. Blue Ivy rocked a similar look, including an identical dégradé crystal embroidered skirt. She looked so cute in her Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress — just like her mom! Blue’s jacket sparkled with silver sequins.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy also styled their hair in braids for the big premiere. Blue Ivy also added two buns on the top of her head. The buns were wrapped with silver diamond hair accessories. The mom and daughter duo accessorized their matching outfits with gorgeous diamond jewelry. Blue is already a fashion icon at 7 years old!

Beyonce is the voice of adult Nala in the highly-anticipated live-action remake, which will be released on July 19. In addition to attending the premiere, Bey released a brand-new song from The Lion King soundtrack called “Spirit” on July 9. She will also be singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” the iconic song from the original 1994 animated movie, with her co-star and the voice of Simba, Donald Glover, 35. On top of that, Bey has curated and produced a new album for the film called The Lion King: The Gift, which will be released on July 19.

This isn’t the first big premiere where Beyonce has brought Blue Ivy. Blue Ivy went to the world premiere of the live-action Beauty & The Beast with her mom and dad JAY-Z, 49, in 2017. Blue Ivy also walked the red carpet and attended the 2016 MTV VMAs with her mom.