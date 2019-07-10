Amber Portwood’s BF Accuses Her Of Wielding Machete, Popping Pills, & Hitting Him — See Court Docs

Following Amber Portwood’s July 5 arrest, HL has obtained official court documents which claim Amber used a machete against her boyfriend & had taken a large dose of Klonopin on the night of the reported attack.

Amber Portwood is being accused of wielding a machete during a violent attack on her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, among other charges, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Following the July 5 arrest of the 29-year-old Teen Mom star, HL has learned that Amber’s boyfriend claims that the attack took place in their Indiana home while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. Amber is now being charged with three felonies: domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

The official court documents HL obtained state that “Amber Portwood did knowingly touch Andrew Glennon, family or household member in rude, insolent or angry manner. Another charge read that “on or about July 5, 2019, Amber Portwood “recklessly” and with a “deadly weapon,” struck a “machete at and into door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly 0n the other side of the door.”

Additionally, the documents include the charge that MTV star carried out said offense “in the presence of child less than 16 years of age.” Andrew claimed that their son was home with him that night. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both Amber and her boyfriend for comment.

Furthermore; Andrew alleges that Amber “threatened to kill herself” before heading to her drawer and taking Klonopin that night. Amber’s boyfriend told police that Amber was “visibly” upset that night and proceeded to take a “handful of Klonopin” pills whch she later regurgitated,” the docs state.

As we previously reported, Andrew filed paperwork stating that he’s seeking sole custody of James on July 9, just four days after Amber’s arrest. The couple have since reportedly had an emergency court hearing on July 10. Portwood appeared in court in Wednesday to answer to the criminal charges and an automatic not-guilty plea was entered,” according to E! News. The next hearing scheduled is a Pretrial Conference on July 26 at 8:30 a.m, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office tells HL.