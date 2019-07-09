Sofia Vergara, 46, Looks Gorgeous In Bikini On Romantic Italian Vacation With Joe Manganiello

While celebrating her five-year anniversary with Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara hopped on a yacht in Italy and rocked a white bikini that had us saying ciao!

There’s a reason Sofia Vergara, 46, plays the hot mom on Modern Family. The actress showed off her iconic good looks while yachting in Italy, which she shared with Instagram fans on July 8. In the photo, Sofia spread her arms wide in a lacy tube top and low-rise bikini bottoms, and the white swimwear set flaunted her noticeably toned tummy. It was almost identical to the white set she wore for a tropical getaway with Joe in Dec. 2018! “To our next stop!!!🦐🦞🍝🧜🏼‍♀️,” Sofia captioned the gorgeous shot, as she embarks on yet another vacation destination/photo op in Italy with her husband Joe Manganiello, 42.

While Italy is the go-to summer playground for celebrities, Joe and Sofia are actually celebrating their five-year anniversary as a couple! They began dating in July of 2014 and were married by Nov. 2015, and so Sofia and Joe have been enjoying their repeat honeymoon with a number of pit stops at Instagram-friendly destinations. At their “next stop,” Sofia indulged herself in Negronis (a popular Italian cocktail) while she joked that Joe has opted for the “cannoli” during their dinner date.

Earlier on Monday, the lovers departed from the botanically-blessed town of Ravello, which Sofia labeled “the most romantic place in the world.” Before Ravello, they also visited the iconic cliffside village of Positano, where they also took a yacht for a spin and stayed at the luxurious Le Sirenuse hotel.

Joe and Sofia’s vacation itinerary has included a healthy amount of wining and dining and sightseeing! As expected, Sofia has served a number of vacation-inspiration looks, from a leopard one-piece swimsuit to a floral bardot dress.

While this is an anniversary trip, Sofia’s birthday conveniently falls on July 10 — she’ll be turning 47 years old!