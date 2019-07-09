‘RHOBH’ Finale: Camille Lashes Out At Teddi During Heated Fight With Kyle — ‘You’re Not Worth My Time’

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the season finale of ‘RHOBH’, Camille Grammer basically tells Teddi Mellencamp to shut up during a heated exchange with Kyle Richards.

Camille Grammer comes in like a hurricane during the July 9 season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this season’s finale episode, which HollywoodLife obtained from Bravo, Camille and Kyle Richards are having a war of words when Teddi Mellencamp tries interjecting. But she quickly gets shut out of the conversation when Camille tells her, “You’re not worth my time.”

It all starts when Camille tells Kyle that she’s not okay after the other night, during which the other ladies “ganged up” on her and called her out for letting Lisa Vanderpump “off the hook” for skipping her wedding, and saying bad things about Dorit earlier this season. “The other night was a s*** show,” Camille tells Kyle. “I felt so ganged up on.” And while Kyle says that it was never anyone’s intention to gang up on her, Camille wonders, “[Then], why did anyone bring up anything?”

“I never think it’s a good idea to gang up on one person. I don’t think it’s right. It feels like s***,” Camille adds during a private confessional. She then tells Kyle, “It was my wedding. It was not right for them…,” but before she gets any further, Teddi interjects and says, “Camille…” However, Camille’s not interested in anything Teddi has to say. Before Teddi can say anything else, Camille puts her hand in Teddi’s face and says, “Shut it down.”

Teddi then tells Camille that she doesn’t “have to be so condescending”, but Camille only gets louder in her attempts to quiet Teddi. “Shut it down. Shut it down. You’re not worth my time,” she says. So Teddi walks away and Kyle’s jaw hits the floor.

Camille then tells Kylie that the way the ladies treated her is “bulls***, because I’m not jumping on the Lisa Vanderpump hate train.” Kyle says that’s “not fair”, and Camille adds, “But it’s not fair what you guys did the other night, and I was very disappointed in you.”

Watch the full clip above, and then, tune in for the entire episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on July 9 at 9pm on Bravo!