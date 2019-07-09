Lisa Vanderpump Says Goodbye To ‘RHOBH’ Ahead Of Finale: ‘The Pump Has Left The Building’

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t need a sweet send-off from her castmates, because she posted her own goodbye tribute right before her last ‘RHOBH’ episode aired!

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, borrowed a famous line that was announced at Elvis Presley’s concerts to bid her own farewell to the Real Housewives franchise. Right before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired the Season 9 finale on July 9, LVP took to Instagram to share a fan-made clip that read, “The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh.” The tribute also played a clip of Pump literally sashaying out of a building, dressed up in her signature London-chic attire.

It’s a bittersweet night for LVP fans, including the Bravo star herself after she officially confirmed that she won’t be returning for future episodes after Season 9. “Lisa Vanderpump is feeling conflicted going into this week’s finale of RHOBH,” a source close to the SUR Restaurant owner EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, before the final episode finished airing on Tuesday night. “It’s a mix of emotions because it’s an end of an era for her and she feels upset that she will barely be shown, especially on a project she worked so hard on, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden [LVP’s new nightlife hotspot in Las Vegas].”

Even though Lisa said adieu on the ‘gram, it may not be a permanent goodbye! “Lisa is saying she is done, but with time and maybe a cast shake-up, the door could be open for her to change her mind. Nobody is taking her saying she is done for good too seriously,” our insider also revealed.

Lisa’s send-off on RHOBH wasn’t exactly as sweet as the fan video above. Lisa Rinna, 55, and Kyle Richards, 50, both recounted their awkward run-ins with LVP in the aftermath of #PuppyGate — Kyle claimed that they saw one another at Neiman Marcus, where Kyle attempted to apologize. “Well, you called me a liar!” LVP shot back — according to Kyle’s recollection — to which her former friend said, “No. I didn’t call you a liar. Those are your words.”

Sadly, this really is Lisa’s goodbye — at least, for now. She won’t be appearing in the three-part Season 9 reunion, which will air on July 16.