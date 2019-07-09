Jinger Duggar Glows With Adorable Toddler Felicity & Hubby Jeremy On Trip To Watch Soccer Match

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo took their beautiful daughter Felicity to a soccer match in LA ahead of her first birthday! The family of 3 smiled in a cute, new selfie from their LA vacation.

Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, may have a little soccer player on their hands! The proud parents took their daughter Felicity, who turns one on July 19, to her second soccer match this month, on July 6. The trio took in a grueling matchup between the Los Angeles Football Club and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Banc of California Stadium, where LAFC took the win 6-1, landing them an opportunity to play for a spot in the Open Cup Semifinals. If the family is still in town, they can catch that game on Wednesday!

“What a fantastic game tonight for @lafc !”, Jinger captioned a smiling photo of herself with Jeremy and their daughter, who kept a poker face on for the selfie. They snapped the family photo as they sat in the stands and took in all of the action. And, Jeremy must’ve been thrilled to be at the game since he’s a former soccer player. TLC fans will know that he played pro for a decade.

The Counting On couple treated Felicity to her first soccer game on July 5, when they watched the LA Galaxy take on Toronto FC. Jinger took to Instagram to share a few cute photos of Felicity watching all of the soccer action. “Felicity’s first @mls game!”, she captioned the first photo — a closeup of Felicity dressed in a “Vuolo” soccer jersey.

The second photo showed Jeremy holding the near 1-year-old, as she rocked her daddy’s name on her little jersey. “Maybe one day she will follow in her daddy’s footsteps,” Jinger captioned the adorable snap.

The family of three has been exploring LA during their summer vacation. Jinger also shared photos of Jeremy and Felicity indulging in ice cream cones at Salt and Straw. Jinger and Jeremy welcomed Felicity, their first child, on July 19 last year.

