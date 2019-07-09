‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Convinced Hannah Shaded Jed While Live Tweeting Hometown Dates

Since filming of ‘The Bachelorette’ ended, Jed Wyatt has been accused of going on the show with a girlfriend, and fans think Hannah Brown was totally throwing shade at him for it while live tweeting the July 8 episode.

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt are not able to directly comment on the allegations that he had a girlfriend at home when he left to film The Bachelorette, but fans are totally convinced that Hannah subtly referenced the scandal during the July 8 episode! Hannah live tweeted her hometown dates with Jed, Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber, and one of her messages was posted in reference to a toast Jed’s mom made during the episode. In the toast, she said, “When you stick to the truth, it’s beneficial to everyone,” and Hannah tweeted, “good toast. good message. cheers.”

Viewers couldn’t help but point out how interesting it was that Jed’s mom was preaching truthfulness, when her son has been so publicly accused of lying in recent weeks. The story broke in mid-June, when Haley Stevens came forward to reveal that she was in a relationship with Jed when he went on The Bachelorette. She said that he told her he was only going on the show to further his music career, and claimed that he promised her they would be together when he got home. Haley even shared screen shots of text messages that appeared to show Jed telling her that he loved her in March…right before filming began! However, when Jed finished filming, Haley claims that he ghosted her.

Things didn’t go great for Hannah on her hometown date with Jed, as his mom also warned her that Jed might not be ready for an engagement, since he’s so focused on his music career. Jed admitted to Hannah earlier in the season that he only came on the show as a platform for his music, but also assured her that once they met, he fell for her hard and was fully committed to their relationship. Unfortunately, Hannah didn’t get the vibe from Jed’s family that that was the truth.

When it came to deciding which three guys she wanted to bring to the Fantasy Suites, Hannah really struggled. She gave roses to Peter and Tyler, but could not come to a decision between Jed and Luke, who she’s had a VERY up and down relationship with all season. In the end, Hannah decided to give BOTH guys roses, because she wasn’t ready to close the door on either relationship just yet. Jed was pissed that he was seemingly put on the same level as Luke, who’s been labeled as the season’s ‘villain,’ and didn’t get along with many of the guys in the house.

Meanwhile, Jed referenced the allegations against him ahead of the July 8 episode by posting a lengthy Instagram post about the threats he and his family members have gotten over the last few weeks. He assured fans that he’ll answer any questions that people have once he’s able to, but said the reaction from people online AND in person have affected his mental and physical health. “I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he explained.

The journey continues with another episode of The Bachelorette on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.