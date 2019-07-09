Emma Roberts Ditches Blonde Tresses For Dark Brunette Hair — See Makeover Pics

Emma Roberts is officially back to black! The actress ditched her long honey blonde hair for brand new dark brunette locks & she looks gorgeous!

Emma Roberts, 28, has been switching up her hair a ton these past few months, and the actress just dyed her her a deep brunette on Monday, July 8. Emma headed to her go-to salon, Nine Zero One, in West Hollywood, when she entered with her blonde hair, and left with a totally different look. Emma’s new hair is a dark brown, that almost looks black, and she left the salon with her new dark hue, with her gorgeous shoulder-length hair, down in loose beach waves. Before dying her locks, Emma entered the salon with her blonde hair clipped up into a messy bun in the back of her head, while rocking a casually chic outfit. She opted to wear a pair of Daisy Dukes with a white T-shirt tucked in. She topped off her denim cutoff shorts with a cream Re/Done x Attico Cropped Chunky-Knit Wool Cardigan on top. Emma accessorized her look with a pair of tan lace-up By Far Lada Boots, tortoise Garrett Leight x Clare V. Sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton Giant Monogram On-the-go Bag.

While we were totally loving Emma’s blonde hair, we have to admit she pulls off her dark hair perfectly. Plus, we didn’t even get enough time to enjoy her blonde hair, considering that was pretty new, too. Emma got her hair done at Nine Zero One salon in LA on April 24, when she arrived with a dark brown bob, and after receiving a five hour hair treatment, she left with dirty blonde hair that ended just below her breasts. She styled her brand new locks in effortless wispy waves, which showed off her honey highlights and new bright blonde hue. Shortly after leaving the salon, Emma posted a gorgeous selfie of herself with her new hairdo, writing the caption, “Annnnnd we’re back. Sunrise blonde & whisper waves.”

We never know what hairstyle Emma is going to surprise us with next. She is constantly switching up her hairstyle, but her short dark brunette bob lasted for quite awhile. Just when we though her brunette bob was here to stay, the actress completely switched up her look and debuted stunning, long blonde hair. Then, when we thought that would last the entire summer, she went back to brunette!

Throughout the past two years, Emma has switched up her hair from bright red, to light brown, to short and long, and now a gorgeous long blonde and we can’t decide which hair makeover of hers was our favorite, they’re all just too good.