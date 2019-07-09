Denise Richards Brags About Husband Aaron’s Manhood: It’s ‘Bigger Than’ Kyle Richards’ Shoe

In this first look at the shocking ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 reunion, Denise Richards is seen talking about her husband, Aaron Phypers’, penis again, and frankly, we’re not complaining.

Since Denise Richards was so vocal about her husband, Aaron Phyphers‘, manhood while filming Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, executive producer Andy Cohen grilled the actress about his true size during the reunion. As seen in this first look video, Andy asks, “So… how big is it?” And that’s when Kyle Richards takes off her shoe and tells Denise to “compare it” to her footwear. “It’s actually bigger than your shoe,” Denise brags, as the other ladies scream and Andy’s jaw hits the floor. Yes, really. Watch the full trailer below!

Like we said, this isn’t the first time that we’re seeing Denise brag about her husband’s penis. She did the same earlier this season, when she met Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle for a meal during the March 12 episode. After she revealed that her husband’s penis was “very big,” she said that Aaron became pretty embarrassed, as she was sitting right next to her during the X-rated exchange of words. “He was squeezing my knee under the table so hard, my knee cap almost popped off,” Denise said during the after-show for that episode. “And I got an earful in the car on the way home, because of his mom. [On] the ride home…he was like, ‘What the f***?’”

During that same episode, Denise revealed how she felt upon meeting Aaron: “I thought he was very cute and I wanted to f*** him. I just wanted to have sex with him.” And later, during a private confessional, Denise clarified what she meant by how she described Aaron’s manhood: “I never took a f***ing ruler to it, but he does have a big penis and I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

The three-part RHOBH Season 9 reunion kicks off on Tuesday, July 16 at 9pm on Bravo!