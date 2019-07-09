Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s The ‘Nice’ Judge On ‘Bring The Funny’ But Will Still Give ‘Good Critiques’

Chrissy Teigen’s got a new show and it’s all kinds of hilarious. Chrissy spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about being a judge on the all-new series ‘Bring The Funny’ and why she wanted to be a part of the show.

Bring the Funny is ready to bring the laughs. The new competition series premieres July 9 at 10 p.m. on NBC and features SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, 41, comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy, 60, and Chrissy Teigen, 33, as judges, along with Amanda Seales as host. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Chrissy about the kind of judge she’s going to be. “I like to say that I’m the Kelly Clarkson,” Chrissy told HollywoodLife at the red carpet for NBC Entertainment’s 2019-2020 season in May. “I have good critiques but at the end of the day I’m the nice one of the bunch, and I really am that person that wants people to do well. As soon as I step foot out, I’m rooting for them already. I think it’s amazing that they put themselves on the line just to do all of this for us and for America. So they get automatic points for that and then aside from that, I just get to hear Jeff and Kenan give their amazing, incredible, hopeful remarks.”

Chrissy is one of the most hilarious celebrities. She can make us all LOL with her quippy tweets and Instagram posts. The author, model, and mom-of-two is constantly busy so we asked her why Bring the Funny was something she wanted to be a part of. “I’ve been watching NBC my entire life for comedy,” Chrissy continued. “To me, this is the birthplace of comedy. SNL has been a staple in my household since I was a wee little one and I knew they were going to really respect the genre and love the genre.”

The show will consist of 40 comedic acts competing for the $250,000 prize package and the opportunity to perform at the 2020 Just for Laughs Festival. The series will pay homage to every style of comedy performance in one competition, feature stand-ups, sketch troupes, and comedic variety acts, including solo comics, musicians, magicians, puppeteers, YouTubers, and more that will perform in front of a live audience.

Bring the Funny will be divided into 4 rounds of competition: Open Mic, Comedy Clash, and Showcase. The show will build up to the live finale where America will have the chance to vote for who they think is the funniest of the funny. Bring the Funny will air Tuesdays on NBC.