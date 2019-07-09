Camila Cabello Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair In ‘Find U Again’ Video With Mark Ronson

True love is worth a fight! No one knows that better than Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson in their thrilling new video for ‘Find U Again.’ Plus, fans can’t get over Camila’s blonde makeover in the clip!

Camila Cabello, 22, is the hero in her new music video with Mark Ronson! The action-driven clip is centered around the hunt for love, and Camila is at the center of the treacherous search. In the “Find U Again,” music video, Mark plays the part of a “bounty hunter”but is quickly distracted by Camila along the way as he catches an on-stage dance routine from her. In a stunning, sheer bodysuit, Camila absolutely slayed as she showed off her dancing skills!

Fans instantly fell head over heels for the new clip, which showed Camila looking gorgeous as ever. With BLONDE hair (yep, you read that right) she absolutely stunned through the entirety of the clip! After watching the visual, her fans took to social media to fawn over her new ‘do. “BLONDE CAMILA SMASHED IT,” one fan wrote after watching the clip. “Blonde camila is honestly so gorgeous ,” another raved.

Plus, the song is relatable for just about all of us. “Have mercy on me please//I messed up to the third degree//This crush is kind of crushing me//I do therapy at least twice a week,” the former Fifth Harmony member croons on the track. “There’s a you-shaped space in my bed//Always you-shaped thoughts inside my head like,” one verse in the ultra relatable breakup bop reads.

i never knew i needed blonde camila until now #FindUAgainMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/3aKk8rf28r — camila. (@whisperscabelIo) July 9, 2019

Camila the latest superstar to link up with Ronson for a track, after the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa did the same. The all-star producer has been churning out hits left and right and his latest release featuring Camila did not disappoint! Be sure to watch their incredible new clip for yourself, above.