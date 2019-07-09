Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Seeking Full Custody Of Son, 1, After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon filed paperwork on July 9 to try and gain full custody of their one-year-old son James after his claims that she assaulted him led to her arrest last week.

Amber Portwood, 29, will soon no longer have custody of her one-year-old son, James, if it’s up to his father, Andrew Glennon. Andrew, who has been dating Amber since around 2017, filed paperwork stating that he’s seeking sole custody of James on July 9, just four days after Amber’s arrest for domestic violence, according to TMZ. The documents reveal that Andrew is trying to hold an emergency hearing to start the custody case, which reflects the urgency of the situation.

Before the paperwork was filed, Amber was arrested in Indianapolis around 6 AM due to Andrew’s claims that she assaulted him while he was holding James at around 2 AM that same morning. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to review the case and the police report claims Andrew told the cops that Amber hit him with her shoe on the right side of his neck and an officer took photos of the marks on his neck as evidence. He also stated that James was not harmed but it wasn’t the first time Amber had hit him, and he claimed she had threatened to do so many times.

In addition to James, Amber shares 10-year-old daughter Leah, with her ex Gary Shirley, 32, who tweeted his support for Amber and her family after her arrest on Twitter. “My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James,” the tweet read. “[I don’t know] any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not Amber’s relationship with Leah will be affected by her arrest and/or if Andrew’s filing will affect it.