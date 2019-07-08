Teresa & Gia Giudice Look Like Twins In New Photo From 4th Of July Celebrations

Teresa and Gia Guidice are the ultimate mother-daughter duo. The two were twinning in a new photo from a 4th of July bash, and we can’t get over how grown up Gia looks!

Teresa Giudice, 47, and her daughter Gia Giudice, 18, could pass for sisters in a new photo from their 4th of July celebrations. The two posed for a cute snap at an outdoor bash over the holiday weekend, where Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, 39, and his wife Melissa, 40, were also in attendance. Gia looked stunning in an American flag crop top and ripped white jeans. Meanwhile, Teresa wore a similar outfit that included ripped white jean shorts and a red, white and blue Fendi bodysuit.

Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, were not pictured at the holiday party. “Sunny Hunny,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran captioned the sweet snap. She added a few emojis of a firework, American flag, sun and smiley face. The mother-daughter duo also bared their matching tans and pearly whites as they both posed with their hands on their hips. Teresa rocked long, brown straight hair, while Gia sported blonde highlighted, brown curls. Teresa’s other daughters were not pictured at the holiday party.

The 4th of July party came after Teresa threw Gia the ultimate high school graduation party ahead of her freshman year at Rutger’s University in New Jersey. The reality star’s Rutgers-themed bash took to place at the family’s home in New Jersey on June 28, and featured red, white and black balloons, along with lavish desserts. Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law were both at the party.

The holiday weekend also came after Teresa reignited romance rumors with realtor, Blake Schreck, 26, who she’s been spotted with numerous times since New Year’s. The pair enjoyed a night out at R17, a new rooftop cocktail bar at Pier 17 in the Seaport District in New York City on Thursday, June 27. And, Teresa was noticeably without her wedding ring on.

HollywoodLife that their relationship is However, a source close to the RHONJ star toldthat their relationship is strictly platonic . “Teresa insists she and Blake Schreck are just really good friends and they constantly joke about what everyone says,” the source explains. “Teresa has a ton of guy friends and enjoys going out and being flirty, but she’d never do anything about it. She’s a married woman.”

The romance rumors swirled as Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, 40, remains in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody. The father of four, whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, was released from an Allentown, Pennsylvania prison on March 14 after serving three years for bank fraud. From there, he was taken into federal custody by ICE, where he faces deportation back to his homeland, Italy.