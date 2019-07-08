‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Struggles With Anxiety During Girls’ Trip To Florida

The ladies took their first girls’ trip together in 10 years, during the July 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. And while they were excited for a chance to get away, Amber struggled with anxiety.

Amber Portwood struggled with anxiety on a girls’ trip to Florida, during the July 8 episode of Teen Mom OG. It was during a shopping trip to the grocery store that Amber first felt like the walls were closing in on her. While Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd were paying for their groceries, Amber became stressed about the heavy attention they were getting from other customers and paparazzi in the store. Amber told the girls that she never films in public because of the attention they were getting, so this was a new situation for her. And she clearly didn’t like it. Fortunately, the girls headed back to their Boca Raton rental house soon thereafter, but the moment still rocked Amber’s nerves.

Furthermore, Amber revealed that she stopped taking her medicine for a few days so she could drink alcohol with the girls, but when Catelynn found out, she urged Amber to get back on her meds. Especially considering how Amber felt after the incident at the grocery store. And it seemed like those two days were really affecting Amber because one morning during their trip, she didn’t want to get out of bed. Catelynn had to go upstairs and give Amber a pep talk — she suggested that Amber take five minutes to breathe and meditate alone — so she could join them for a boat ride. And fortunately, she did.

But Amber wasn’t the only one who felt uneasy on this trip. Cheyenne, who still feels new to the group, also did and that’s because she didn’t want to step on any toes as the girls celebrated their 10-year anniversary of filming the show together. Cheyenne joined after Farrah Abraham left the series, so Cheyenne still doesn’t feel like one of the girls. But after their fun-filled trip together, during which they were able to talk about their shared anxieties that come with motherhood, they truly bonded with each other. Especially during the drag show they went to for Amber’s birthday!

Overall, it was a fun trip for everyone, and we’re looking forward to their next trip together! Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 10pm on MTV! (Side note: this was filmed two months before Amber’s arrest on July 5.)