Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are All Smiles & Hold Hands After He Denies Dating Rumors

Even though Shawn Mendes shut down rumors that he’s dating Camila Cabello over the weekend, the two were spotted holding hands and giggling once again while out and about on July 7.

Shawn Mendes, 20, and Camila Cabello, 22, have been practically inseparable for the last week, and they were out and about once again after a brunch date with his mother and sister in Los Angeles on July 7. Photographers caught them leaving the restaurant holding hands, with their fingers interlocked and huge smiles on their faces. At one point, Shawn also wrapped his arms around Camila’s shoulders, and at another moment, they had their arms wrapped around each other. They were NOT trying to hide their blatant PDA, and they certainly looked like a couple.

However, just one day earlier, Shawn participated in a fan Q&A session, and one person flat-out asked him if he was dating Camila. He responded with a shake of the head (“no”), but did not elaborate any further. Fans first began speculating that something could be going on between these two after they were spotted holding hands while arriving back to his house after a night out on July 3. Then, they attended a Fourth of July party together, and videos showed them canoodling by the pool by themselves. Over the weekend, Camila also attended TWO of Shawn’s concerts in Los Angeles.

The two recently released their collaboration on the song “Senorita,” which was accompanied by a VERY steamy music video, in which they danced together and showed off even more PDA. Just days after the video’s release, news broke that Camila had recently split from her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Hussey, which added more fuel to the speculation that she could be dating Shawn now.

Fans have been shipping a Camila/Shawn romance for YEARS, beginning with their first collaboration on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. However, they’ve continuously insisted that they’re ‘just friends.’ It looks like we’ll have to keep following along to see what happens next with these two!