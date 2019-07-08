Scott Disick Wishes His ‘Angel’ Penelope A Happy 7th Birthday & Fans Beg Him To Reunite With Kourtney

Fans dreamed of a romantic reunion between Penelope’s parents after seeing Scott Disick’s birthday tribute for ‘poosh,’ which doubles as Penelope’s nickname and Kourtney Kardashian’s blog!

Once again, fans found an excuse to demand that Scott Disick, 36, get back together with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, after he posted an Instagram birthday tribute for their daughter Penelope. “Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day,” the luxury home flipper wrote alongside a photo of his mini me on July 8, in honor of her seventh birthday (which kicked off at IHOP). He added, “Love u 2 much poosh.” Yes, that’s right — “Poosh” is not only the name of Kourtney’s lifestyle blog, but is also Penelope’s nickname (Kourtney revealed this in a March 11 Instagram post). YOU CAN SEE SCOTT’S BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE FOR PENELOPE, HERE.

While Scott’s comments section was flooded with birthday wishes, the post reminded others that Penelope’s parents are just a platonic co-parenting team. “Penelope needs mom and dad together 😍😍😍,” one such fan commented, while another wrote, “Like if kourtney and scott should get back together.” Despite the over 300 “likes” that comment earned, Scott is very much in a serious relationship with model Sofia Richie, 20, and has been since 2017!

Scott and Kourtney have had to deal with such nosy requests since splitting for good in 2015. Not all Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers can let go of this former power couple, who first began dating in 2006 and have welcomed two other kids (Mason, 9, and Reign, 4). But Scott is respecting their extensive history together, as he plans out future steps with his current beau.