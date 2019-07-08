Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Look Madly In Love During PDA-Packed Stroll In NYC

Miranda Lambert has turned into such a cute NYC girl since marrying New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin. Their summer of love continues as they went on a PDA packed stroll through SoHo.

Life sure has changed for Miranda Lambert ever since the country superstar married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin last winter. She’s taking a break from Nashville and she’s pretty much a New York City girl these days. The 35-year-old singer has had a PDA packed summer with her 28-year-old hubby and it continued with a romantic stroll through SoHo on July 8. The two clasped hands tightly and gazed into each other’s eyes with wide smiles on their faces. Whatever Brendan’s doing, he’s made a very happy woman out of the “Vice” singer.

The couple was casually dressed down in exercise clothes looking like they were trying to get some fitness in during their walk. Miranda wore a printed sports bra with a grey tank top over it and a pair of navy blue jogging shorts. Brendan dressed in a navy blue t-shirt with the NYPD logo on it, dark shorts and both wore colorful yet comfy running shoes.

Miranda apparently didn’t want to get her wedding ring sweaty while out for their stroll as she replaced it with a pink band instead. Even though the couple knew the paparazzi were getting pics of them, they didn’t seem bothered at all as the singer moved his clasped hand even closer towards her in a show of love.

Brendan is a New York City native and Miranda has seemed to feel right at home in the Big Apple. She even posted an Instagram pic of the couple on a rooftop with the city skyline behind her on June 27 where she captioned it “💙NYPDA,” where the two were wrapped in each other’s arms as a romantic sunset was going down. It was so cute how she managed to get in a nod to her husband’s job as well as a pun at their nonstop PDA in the process. Brendan and Miranda even took part in NYC’s Pride celebrations on June 30, as she wore a Pride hat and joined in the festivities. She’s getting some much deserved down time before her new album drops later this year.