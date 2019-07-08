Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why She’d ‘Love’ To Get Pregnant Again In 2019

Could a little sister or brother be on the way for Stormi Webster?! HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie Jenner wants to get pregnant with baby number two before the end of the year!

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 28, aren’t pregnant with baby number two just yet, but it may not be long! “She would totally be okay if she happened to get pregnant soon,” a source close to the makeup mogul told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has always said she’d love to get pregnant before 2019 is done, so nobody would be surprised if she was. There was actually a moment this spring where she thought she was pregnant, but it ended up being a false alarm. She and Travis are not necessarily trying, but if it happens, it happens, and they’d be elated.”

The first pregnancy for Travis and Kylie certainly didn’t happen the most traditional way — they had only been dating for a few weeks when Kylie found out she was expecting at the beginning of summer 2017! The pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, 2018. “Kylie thrives as a mother and would love to have baby no. 2 sooner, rather than later,” our insider added. “She wants Stormi to have a sibling close to her age, and would love another girl so they could have a bond like she had with Kendall [Jenner] growing up.”



Of course, Kylie still has plenty to keep her busy, even without another little one running around. In addition to raising Stormi, Kylie is also constantly hard at work running her Kylie Cosmetics empire, which helped make her a billionaire earlier this year.

Meanwhile, little Stormi is already making her own mark on the world, and recently appeared on her first magazine cover along Kylie and Kris Jenner. The trio posed for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in the ultimate girl-power photo, and we can’t wait to see more from the adorable toddler!