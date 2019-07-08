Kendall Jenner Stuns In Yellow Bikini In Mykonos 4 Days After Spending 4th With Kyle Kuzma

Kendall Jenner was a ray of sunshine in a bright lemon bikini, which she wore to chill on a Mykonos beach and jump off a boat amid a Greek getaway with her big entourage!

Kendall Jenner, 23, may be on vacation mode, but her body was still runway-ready in a bikini on the Greek island of Mykonos on July 8. The model rocked a yellow two-piece set, which featured a sporty top and high-rise thong in a ribbed material, to take the water with her crew. The suit was suitable for daring activities like jumping off a tug boat in the middle of the ocean!

Kendall wore a similar bikini to accept Hailey Baldwin’s bottle cap challenge, which she shared footage from on the same day of Monday’s beach day. Seriously, you haven’t seen a bottle cap challenge like this — the model gracefully made her way to the unsuspecting water bottle on a jet ski, wound up her back leg and proceeded to knock the cap clean off the bottle.

Kendall had a similar agenda the day prior, July 7, as she hit up the beach and sailed on a tug boat once again with fellow models Cindy Bruna, Riley Montana and Shanina Shaik. Kendall wore a crystal bikini for that outing, which she later covered up with a lilac shirt and matching pleated skirt.

Kendall was still kicking back on a boat before her Greek getaway — with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, 23, nonetheless! They matched in white while cruising through the waters near Malibu on a yacht with friends on the Fourth of July. This of course sparked dating rumors, especially since Kendall had split from fellow NBA star Ben Simmons, 22, in May. Kendall didn’t celebrate America’s birthday with just the Lakers player, however, as she was also seen with her friend Fai Khadra and Gigi Hadid.