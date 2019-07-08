Jordyn Woods Gives Birthday Love To Jaden Smith, Who Stood By Her After Kardashian Drama

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram on July 8 to give a heartwarming shout-out to Jaden Smith through throwback photos and a loving message in honor of his 21st birthday.

Jordyn Woods, 21, proved she has a lot of love for longtime friend Jaden Smith when she left him the sweetest birthday message in an Instagram post on July 8. The son of Will Smith, 50, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, is celebrating his 21st and Jordyn expressed her appreciation for him by posting precious pics of the two posing together as kids. “honestly @c.syresmith is probably one of the realest people in life. we must’ve traveled in a past life to get here today but from 0 to 21 years old were still here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most loving and caring boy I know. I love you bestfriend!! Here’s to the tequila shots we’ll be taking later 🤪😂♥️,” Jordyn’s caption for the pics read.

Jordyn and Jaden have known each other since they were practically born because Jordyn’s late father, John Woods, befriended Will when he worked as a sound engineer on his popular show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Jordyn even refers to Jaden’s dad as “Uncle Will” because of how close they have become over the years so it’s no surprise that she would have so much love for Jaden on his special day. Unfortunately John passed away from cancer in 2017, but Jordyn has obviously remained close to the Smith family.

When Jordyn’s not sending love to her friends on social media, she’s focusing on her own career and life now that the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 28, has ended her friendship with Kylie Jenner, 21. Although all the drama played out on the last episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jordyn admitted she’s already moved on and wants to live a happier life now that everything has come to the surface. “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth. Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine,” she told Entertainment Tonight on June 17, just ahead of the airing for the KUWTK finale. “Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

We look forward to seeing where Jordyn will go from here. She’s already been working hard as a model for Boohoo and launched an eyelash collection with Eylure, so we’re sure she has a lot more in store!