Jenelle Evans Claps Back After Fans Accuse Her Of Mocking Amber Portwood’s Arrest

Jenelle Evans insisted that her ambiguous tweet was not aimed at Amber Portwood, even though it was shared on the same day the fellow ‘Teen Mom’ star was arrested. Jenelle did manage to throw in some shade, however.

Jenelle Evans, 27, chose an unfortunate day to tweet, “All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes.” She shared the cryptic message on July 5, the same day former Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, 29, was arrested on felony domestic battery charges for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Fans were quick to link Jenelle’s tweet to Amber’s arrest, although she never named the fellow MTV star in her message — now, Jenelle is clapping back.

“I don’t get why everyone thinks I’m talking about Amber when I can say A LOT right now and choose not to, even tho she did talk mad sh** about my husband,” Jenelle tweeted on July 8. Woof. Although Jenelle denied that she was being shady towards Amber, she definitely didn’t hold back on the disses in her new tweet: “Hope she gets her life together and wish her the best!”

While Jenelle didn’t elaborate on the “mad sh**” she was referring to, fans believed Amber took aim at Jenelle’s husband David Eason, 31, when she addressed a certain “he” amid a social media feud with Jenelle. “You’re a b**ch, you’re a punk and you’re a p**sy,” Amber ranted in an Instagram Live session in January.

Aside from her ongoing feud with Amber, Jenelle also lashed out after her mentions were flooded with merciless tweets in light of her recent legal woes (Jenelle reportedly lost temporary custody of her daughter Ensley, 2, and son Kaiser, 4, in May, but won back custody on July 3). “Jenelle is 10x worse than Amber! Jenelle looks like a damn idiot posting this! The kids ain’t even had time to take their shoes off n yet now she thinks she’s perfect!! She should’ve never been able to get them back anyways SMH! It’s sad!” one such person tweeted, while another fan suggested that Jenelle hadn’t learned from her “past mistakes”: “Oh really? Is that why your kids were taken out of your care? You still put men before your kids.” Many fans had begged Jenelle to leave David after he confessed to killing her dog, Nugget, on May 1.

Amber was released from prison on July 6, according to Indiana’s Marion County Jail online records. Her next scheduled court date is July 10. She allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while he was holding their one-year-old son, James, according to what Andrew told police.