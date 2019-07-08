See Comment
Hollywood Life

Jenelle Evans Admits She Considered Leaving David Eason After He Killed Their Dog

SplashNews
David Eason and Jenelle Evans 2016 MTV VMA's at Madison Square Garden - White Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
EXCLUSIVE: Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrive at court to try to regain custody of their kids. Jenelle wears a black blazer, dress pants and glasses for the hearing. She holds papers in her hand as she walks into court. David wears a button-down plaid shirt and a brown suit jacket. This is the couple's 5th hearing, a judge told Jenelle that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care” after five court hearings.“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” the source previously told Radar. The insider added, “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls.” Jenelle and David are able to have supervised visits with each child once a week for an hour. The visits are restricted to the Department of Social Services. “She can meet them in the office, she cannot go see them in their homes,” the insider said. A source told Radar that Jenelle is dedicated to regaining custody of her children. “She signed up for parenting classes and marriage counseling,” the insider told Radar. “They’re looking to get David a psych evaluation for court. The court is ordering this next week, but in the meantime they are jumping ahead so when they go they can say, ‘We’re working on our marriage, we’re working on this.’”. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Jenelle Evans, David Eason. Photo credit: AMI/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA436288_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
David Eason, Jenelle Evans MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
Jenelle Evans, Kaiser and David Eason Jenelle Evans out and about, New York, America - 23 Nov 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Jenelle Evans was absolutely heartbroken when husband David Eason shot and killed her dog Nugget. She’s now revealing that she almost left him and that they were on bad terms for a while.

Jenelle Evans made it very clear that she was completely devastated when husband David Eason shot and killed her beloved French bulldog Nugget on April 30 after it allegedly nipped at their daughter Ensley, 2. Now she’s admitting that she was so angry with him that she nearly left him In an Instagram fan Q&A on July 8, a fan asked her “Was it a hard decision to stay with David after the dog incident. She was surprisingly candid and replied, “Honestly yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me.”

The day after David killed Nugget, Jenelle took to Instagram to grieve. Next to a photo of her holding the pup she wrote, “Nugget I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Every day I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed…you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.” David admitted to the act and was completely unapologetic about it.

In his own post about Nugget he wrote, “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me…You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Things have improved between Jenelle and David, as she continued “Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger,” adding “David has completed anger management as well.” The dog killing resulted in an animal cruelty investigation which in turn resulted in Child Protective Services looking into whether their home was safe for Ensley and Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 5. They lost custody of the kids in May during the investigation but a judge on July 3 ordered they be returned to David and Jenelle.

 