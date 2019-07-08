See Message
‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Going On The Show With A GF

For the first time since Haley Stevens accused Jed Wyatt of being in a relationship with her when he went on ‘The Bachelorette’ this season, he has spoken out in a lengthy Instagram message.

Jed Wyatt is one of four men vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, but he’s been at the center of some major controversy over the last few weeks. A woman named Haley Stevens came forward in mid-June and claimed to various media outlets that she was dating Jed before he went on the show. She said that when Jed left to start filming The Bachelorette in March, he told her that he was planning on being with her when he got home, and that the show was just a way to boost his music career. Haley even provided screenshots of texts that appear to show Jed texting her that he loved her right before he got on the plane to got to Los Angeles.

While Jed has kept quiet about the situation as its unfolded over the last few weeks, he finally issued his first response ahead of the show’s July 8 episode. “Several of you have reached out with messages and questions,” he wrote, alongside a selfie of himself with his family. “Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show and above all, Hannah, are affecting our mental and physical health.”

He went onto explain that more has happened than just what’s being said online, and claimed that threatening letters and phone calls have been sent. “My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public,” Jed added. “I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. •Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. •It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. •I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.

In her interviews, Haley said that Jed ghosted her once he returned from filming The Bachelorette, and admitted that she has no idea what happened during his time on the show. During his first one-on-one date with Hannah earlier this season, Jed admitted that when he first signed up for The Bachelorette, he was doing so to help his career. However, he claimed that once he met Hannah, he quickly began falling for her and found new reasons to stick around. Hannah was thrilled with his honesty about his change of heart.

Hannah and Jed have had a connection since the very beginning, and she will meet his family during the July 8 episode. However, she also has obvious chemistry with the other remaining finalists, Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber. Since there are still a few weeks until this all comes to an end, we might have to wait a bit to hear from both Hannah and Jed about Haley’s allegations, but it’s certainly going to make things interesting!