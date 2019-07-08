Camille Grammer Goes Off On ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars In Twitter Rant Ahead Of Explosive Reunion

Camille Grammer’s getting the party started early and stirring up extra drama before the RHOBH reunion airs. The Bravo star criticized her ‘coven’ of costars for ‘kicking her while she’s down.’

Even without Lisa Vanderpump in the room, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect some serious drama during the July 16 reunion special. Camille Grammer‘s blowout fight with Dorit Kemsley during the June 25th episode breathed some new life into the season just as everyone was getting Puppygate fatigue, and she’s apparently bringing that same energy to the reunion. Camille went off about her costars in a Twitter rant on July 6, complaining about their “pettiness” and lack of loyalty. She wrote, “What’s missing in this group # rhobh is the essence of true friendship. You don’t kick someone when their down. You don’t hold them accountable because there are struggle [sic] with their personal turmoil.

“They were holding me accountable for petty slights at a time I was going through grave hardships,” she continued in her four-tweet message. “They were mad at me for not falling in line with their Vendetta against LVP. It’s a contrived vendetta when Dorit was responsible for the dog. I don’t know why she is playing the victim and the coven is going along with it.” Shots fired! Camille and Lisa aren’t close, but she made it clear this season that she wasn’t going to side with Dorit, Kyle Richards, and the other ladies against the Sur owner. From there, things spiraled. She got into a brutal spat with Lisa Rinna and Dorit at a group dinner on the July 2 episode. Lisa chastised Camille for letting LVP skip her wedding in October. Then, Dorit slammed Camille for gossiping behind her back with Lisa.

“How disgusting are you?”, Camille says. Getting defensive, Lisa says, “You know what.” She’s cut off by Camille, who adds, “So let’s figure out who the mean girl really is.” Camille then accused Teddi Mellencamp of “disgustingly” snubbing her daughter Mason, 17, at the airport before Camille’s wedding in October. Teddi denies this. It’s a mess! Camille then wrote in her blog on the Bravo site, “The pretext for their snarky behavior is equally baffling— my empathy for their former best friend, Lisa Vanderpump. Empathy is apparently still in short supply in the Puppygate Girl Gang as the dinner following the Beverly Beach debut at Kitson turned into a ‘take Camille to task’ outing.”

What’s missing in this group #rhobh is the essence of true friendship. You don’t kick someone when their down. You don’t hold them accountable because there are struggle with their personal turmoil. 😞 — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 6, 2019

They were mad at me for not falling in line with their Vendetta against LVP. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 6, 2019

Still doubt that the reunion is going to be explosive? Camille posted a behind-the-scenes video on the Bravo site that showed the women getting glammed up for the special, in which she says, “You wanna look good when you’re going down.” A source close to the RHOBH ladies told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Camille “gets chewed out by all of the ladies, as they all feel she has been straddling the line and playing both sides. She’ll say one thing to your face and go around and say something negative about you to someone else and she was called out on it hard.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 finale airs July 9 at 9:00pm on Bravo; the RHOBH reunion special airs July 16 at 9:00pm on Bravo. Tune in!