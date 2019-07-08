Camila Cabello Posts Cryptic Quote About Following ‘Your Heart’ & Fans Think It’s About Shawn Mendes

A new quote that Camila Cabello posted is making fans think she wears her heart on her sleeve — or at least on her Instagram page! Is she ‘following’ her heart to Shawn Mendes?



Shawn Mendes has denied that he and Camila Cabello are dating, but that hasn’t stopped her fans from being true believers. Camila’s Instagram account is now flooded with supportive comments about their rumored relationship after she posted this cryptic quote about following your heart — without a caption. “You’re going to lose yourself from time to time. Come back. Come back to what your heart knows. No matter how long you’ve been gone, come back.” Shawn, much?

The comments came pouring in. The fans want Camren (aka Shawn and Camila) and they want them now! “She meant that her feelings for Shawn came back didn’t she ? 🤨💗😍,” one fan wrote, asking the real questions. “Camren is very real 😍😍😍😱😱😱😱,” wrote another. “Just tell us already: are you and Shawn dating?” “Of course mami just like you got back to what your heart wants, Shawn 🖤”.

All Shawn jokes aside, Camila’s fans just thought her post was lovely. “You deserve to be happy. Don’t let others let you down. It’s your life not theirs you will do whatever you want 💕,” one adorable Camila supporter commented.

You can’t fault fans for wanting Camila and Shawn to be together. The duo have been spending an awful lot of time together after recording their steamy duet “Señorita”, and now they’re basically inseparable. Camila went to his show at the Staples Center two nights in a row to see him rock out, and they were even seen together holding hands and giggling! We need some answers, kids.