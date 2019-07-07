Teresa Giudice: Why The ‘RHONJ’ Star Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Dating Rumors

Teresa Giudice has been seen without her wedding ring after rumors surfaced that she’s dating Blake Schreck while her husband Joe Giudice awaits possible deportation, but she thinks it’s all amusing.

Teresa Giudice, 47, and her naked left ring finger has caught a lot of attention from onlookers lately, especially since some are speculating she’s dating younger man Blake Schreck, 26, while her husband Joe Giudice, 47, is currently in ICE custody awaiting possible deportation back to his native country of Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star finds the rumors all ridiculous and thinks it’s funny that others are bringing up her lack of ring because of the simple reason behind it. “Teresa Giudice finds it amusing that so many people have wondered why she isn’t wearing her wedding ring. Teresa really doesn’t think anything of not wearing her ring. If she’s not wearing it, it is solely because she just forgets to put it on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “People probably didn’t ever notice, but she would forget to put it on even when Joe was home and around.”

Teresa’s lack of jewelry is also not significant in whether or not she plans on divorcing Joe despite some comments she made that suggested she would in the past. The reality star is taking it day by day as she waits to see what happens with his future in the United States. “It means absolutely nothing and even though she went on TV and said if Joe gets deported she’d divorce him, that has not happened and she considers Joe her husband and Teresa would never, ever cheat on Joe,” the source explained. “She’s so loyal. She is fully committed to fighting for Joe to stay in this country and hoping their family can move forward together as a united front.”

James J. Leonard Jr., Doubts about Teresa and Joe’s marriage from the public intensified after Teresa was seen with Blake on an outing in New York City on June 27, but Teresa’s lawyer, previously told us that they have a “business relationship” and are “working together with others on a business project”. “Anyone who says anything to the contrary is delusional and uninformed,” he insisted.