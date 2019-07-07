Teresa Giudice: Why The ‘RHONJ’ Star Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Dating Rumors
Teresa Giudice has been seen without her wedding ring after rumors surfaced that she’s dating Blake Schreck while her husband Joe Giudice awaits possible deportation, but she thinks it’s all amusing.
Teresa Giudice, 47, and her naked left ring finger has caught a lot of attention from onlookers lately, especially since some are speculating she’s dating younger man Blake Schreck, 26, while her husband Joe Giudice, 47, is currently in ICE custody awaiting possible deportation back to his native country of Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star finds the rumors all ridiculous and thinks it’s funny that others are bringing up her lack of ring because of the simple reason behind it. “Teresa Giudice finds it amusing that so many people have wondered why she isn’t wearing her wedding ring. Teresa really doesn’t think anything of not wearing her ring. If she’s not wearing it, it is solely because she just forgets to put it on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “People probably didn’t ever notice, but she would forget to put it on even when Joe was home and around.”