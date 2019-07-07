Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Acted Like ‘A Couple’ At Cozy July 4 Bash: They Can’t ‘Deny Attraction’

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello sure have been looking pretty cozy lately, and the ‘Havana’ singer can’t stop gushing about him. They can’t deny their attraction after being close friends for so long.

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, have been pals for a while now, but she was involved with boyfriend Matthew Hussey, 32, for the past year. Now that things are over between the “Never Be The Same” singer and the British dating coach, she and Shawn have seemed to be exploring a romance. Not only do they have a steamy new duet “Senorita,” they got super close and cuddly at a Fourth of July party in L.A. Camila then attended both of Shawn’s July 5 & 6 concerts at Staples Center, gushing about how he “couldn’t be more amazing.”

“They aren’t putting any labels on what they are or are not right now because they have been friends for so long. They also can’t deny the attraction they have for each other and the genuine feelings of liking each other more than just friends. They both are eager to try something more. But are also scared to dive in because they don’t want to ruin their friendship and hurt each others feelings down he road if it doesn’t work out,” a source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“So they are approaching it all very carefully and they are making sure that all their feelings are being checked and realized. Since they are such good friends they never want to ruin that and they are approaching everything very slowly. But as many have seen from the Fourth of July party, so far so good!” our insider adds.

this was from today, shawn and camila spending 4th of july together ETHMA HELLO pic.twitter.com/UGGDOQgaud — riley fan account (@chambiesmain) July 4, 2019

The couple attended the Bootsy Bellows Fourth of July party at Malibu’s Nobu and were inseparable. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “On the Fourth of July at Bootsy Bellows, they arrived and left together and were really enjoying one another’s company. They held hands and cuddled and stayed close to one another the entire night. They were completely acting like a couple. They spent the entire night together. They seem very happy.” Photos soon emerged of Camila cozying up to Shawn’s backside as they cuddled next to a pool.

On July 5, Camila completely fangirled over Shawn at his LA show in a series of Instagram stories videos. She panned around showing the packed arena then zoomed in on the singer behind a piano. In the video she wrote “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” with a red heart emoji. Camila followed it up with a second vid of him singing with “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes” written on it. On July 6 not only did she attend his show, she joined him onstage to perform “Senorita.” Earlier in the day at a fan Q&A, Shawn was asked if he and Camila were dating and he shook his head “no.” But actions are speaking louder than words these days.