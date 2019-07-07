Sarah Hyland Takes Makeup-Free Selfie & Rocks Sheer Dress In Stunning New Pics

Sarah Hyland took to her Instagram story on July 6 to share a series of photos and videos of her and her boyfriend Wells Adams having a fun time outside on a sunny beach and she looked absolutely flawless.

Sarah Hyland, 28, looked like she was having a confident and fun-loving summer this past weekend when she spent some time with her boyfriend Wells Adams, 35, on a sunny beach! The Modern Family actress shared some moments from their memorable outing through gorgeous pics and videos on her Instagram story and they proved she’s not only looking amazing but feeling amazing too. In one eye-catching selfie, a makeup-free Sarah can be seen smiling at the camera while flaunting her brown curly locks. “No filter needed with this sunrise,” she captioned the snapshot. In another photo, which was taken by Wells, Sarah showed off her behind while wearing a pink sheer floral dress. “Sun’s out Buns out📸: @wellsadams,” the caption for that pic read.

In addition to the selfie and sheer dress pics, Sarah and Wells posted various posts showing the striking sunrise near the water and in one video, Sarah can be seen wearing a white bikini under a netted cut-out dress as she laughs and dances for Wells. “Do more!” Wells can be heard shouting as Sarah dances while waving her arms. “Oh yeahhhh. I cast a net and look what I caught,” he joked. “Mermaid!” Sarah happily responds.

Before their latest pics and videos, Sarah and Wells shared posts that showcased their 4th of July together. The couple posed while smiling and then sticking out their tongues at a bonfire during the holiday and they were definitely patriotic. Sarah sizzled in a red bikini with a red headband and white necklace while Wells handsomely matched in a red collared shirt. “Pic#1. Proof we can be cute and normal. Pic#2. Proof it doesn’t last very long. Happy belated 4th America! #beachbonfire #happy4th,” Sarah captioned the pics.

It’s always great to see Sarah and Wells enjoying their time together! We look forward to seeing more cute posts from them throughout the summer!