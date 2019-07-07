The first look at ‘Mulan’ is now here! Disney released its first video of the live action remake of ‘Mulan.’

Disney fans, rejoice! Mulan may not arrive in theaters until 2020, but Disney just dropped its first teaser trailer of the live action remake of the 1998 animated film. In the teaser, Mulan, who is played by actress Liu Yifei, 31, is told that a matchmaker has found an “auspicious match” for her. “Yes, I will bring honor to us all,” the young character responded that the union would be what’s “best” for the family.

A voiceover then described the following words, “quiet, composed, graceful, disciplined” as the qualities favorable in a “good wife” and that Mulan possesses them. The teaser then showed Mulan gearing up and getting ready to fight. Mulan then said, “It is my duty to fight.”

Along with the trailer, Disney provided a brief plot description, in case you need a refresher for the two-decade old movie: “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father,” the description read.

“Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father.”

The cast includes: Liu, Donnie Yen, 55, Jason Scott Lee, 52, Yoson An, 27, Gong Li, 53, and Jet Li, 56. The movie comes out on March 27, 2020 and we can’t wait to see it!