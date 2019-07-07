Melania Trump Told Donald Christine Blasey Ford Was ‘Lying’ At Kavanaugh Hearings Claims New Book

Melania Trump thought SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford was ‘lying’ about him allegedly attacking her as teens per a new book.

While a lot of women believed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when she came out and accused then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Sept of 2018 of sexually assaulting her when they were teens, the U.S. first lady wasn’t one of them. Melania Trump told President Donald Trump, “You know that woman is lying, don’t you?” according to the new book Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court which comes out on July 9. The New York Post obtained the excerpt on July 7.

The book is authored by conservative writer Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor at The Federalist, and Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network. It looks at Kavanaugh’s intense and dramatic Senate Judiciary confirmation hearings in Sept. and Oct. of 2018. Blasey Ford — a Stanford professor — claimed that in the summer of 1982 while high schoolers living in Bethesda, MD, a drunk Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to take her clothes off and covered her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming for help. Fortunately she said she was able to escape.

Blasey Ford tearfully yet powerfully testified about the encounter before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which gave her an absolute grilling. On Oct. 6, 2018, Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 Senate vote along party lines and become our next Supreme Court Justice.

The authors write of Blasey Ford, “Her credibility, if anything, was viewed as stronger because of her lapses in memory and because the odder parts to the story, such as her description of how she came to tell her husband about the assault. Despite the holes in her story, the media clung to these details.” They use Melania’s not believing Blasey Ford as an example of “millions of other women and men” who didn’t believe her story, while claiming the media was not reporting on that aspect of the case.