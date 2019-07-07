See Message
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Justin Bieber 1 Year After Engagement: ‘My Heart Belongs To You’

Happy one year of engagement to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! The model posted a pic on Instagram celebrating their love.

Happy engagement anniversary, Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25! Hailey commemorated the important day in their lives by sharing a sweet photo of her and Justin on a mountain. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Hailey said in the caption. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

In the photo, Justin was shirtless and wearing green shorts. He sported a teal hat while looking away from his wife. Hailey wore a brown, grey, and teal jacket and brown cowboy boots. She leaned on Justin with her eyes closed. The couple got engaged on July 7, 2018, and married in a courthouse in September just a few months later. They had been dating on-and-off for years prior to getting back together, this time, for good.

Hailey’s engagement anniversary post came six days after Justin caught flack for supporting his manager, Scooter Braun, in an Instagram post. Hailey showed support to her husband by commenting “gentleman” on his post, which earned her a sea of critical comments in response about why Justin’s caption wasn’t exactly “gentlemanly.”

Justin’s post came as a defense for Scooter after Taylor Swift, 29, wrote a Tumblr post about Scooter purchasing Big Machine Records, Taylor’s former record label, along with her music masters.

“As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,” Justin said in his caption to the picture of him and Taylor from several years ago. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything.”

Taylor said her peace with her post, but Justin, Scooter’s wife, and more came forward on social media to scold Taylor for taking the matter publicly. It’s to be determined how the matter will proceed, but one thing’s for sure: Hailey will have Justin’s back no matter what.