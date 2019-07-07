Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Passionate Kiss To Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary – Sweet Video

So sweet! Russell Wilson and Ciara shared a video with their fans in honor of their three-year wedding anniversary together.

Time goes by so quickly! Ciara, 33, and Russell Wilson, 30, have already been married for three years. The couple took to Instagram to share a video of themselves on their special day to share their love with their audience.

“Year three my love. Happy anniversary. I love you,” Russell said in the video.” Ciara replied, “I love you happy anniversary,” and then the married couple kissed. Russell continued, “You know, she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you.”

“I love that about you,” Ciara replied. Russell went on, “The way you love our kids. She’s such a great mom.” Ciara piped in, “You’re such a great father.” Russell then added, “You’re such an inspiration to so many ladies around the world. I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun, joy, and kids.”

“Year 3. Happy Anniversary Babylove. @Ciara,” Russell captioned the video. Ciara responded, “However many babies you want 😝😘,” joking about Russell talking about them having more kids in the future. The two have a daughter together, who’s two years old. “My favorite number,” Ciara continued in another comment. “I love you so much. Grateful for this love. Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay!”

Ciara and Russell got married on July 6, 2016 in Cheshire, England. They dated for a year prior to getting engaged in 2016, then married soon after that. We love this beautiful couple and their growing family. We can’t wait to see how they continue to grow together, and we’re excited to watch their journey unfold!