Camila Cabello Attends Shawn Mendes Concert For 2nd Day In A Row & Performs ‘Señorita’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have become inseparable. She attended his LA concerts for the second night in a row and the two performed a steamy duet of their hit ‘Senorita.’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spending quite a bit of time together, sparking rumors that they’re dating. They’ve been by each other’s sides through the entire Fourth of July weekend, capping things off with his second night of shows at L.A.’s Staples Center. After attending concert number one on July 5 and gushing about him from the audience, on July 6, Camila, 22, hit the stage with Shawn, 20, where they thrilled the audience with their steamy duet “Senorita.”

The “Havana” hottie dressed to impress, wearing a gold top with a bare midriff that showed off her tight tummy. She paired it with animal print and pattered pants that hugged her figure until they flared out at the bottom. She wore her brunette locks curly and was seen smiling from the window of a limo as she rolled up to the arena.

The night before Camila watched Shawn from a skybox where she gushed over the singer. In an Instagram stories video she panned around to the packed audience then zoomed into Shawn and wrote “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” along with a sweet red heart emoji. Then she shared another IG stories video of him belting out a number where she fangirled and wrote “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes” on it.

Camila is newly single after breaking up with her boyfriend of one year Matthew Hussey, 32, last month. She and Shawn sparked rumors that they’re dating when they were spotted holding hands in LA on July 3. Then the next day they were absolutely inseparable at a Fourth of July bash. However, as much as it seems like there’s something romantic going on between these two, Shawn says there isn’t. At a Q&A session in Los Angeles on July 6 a fan asked if he and Camila were dating and he quickly shook his head “no.”