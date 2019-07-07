Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 7, After Sending Seraphina, 10, Off To Summer Camp

There will be one less Affleck child in town as Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina is off to summer camp. The actor held onto his son Samuel’s hand as they saw her off.

Apparently those backyard camping sessions that Jennifer Garner held for her daughters was in preparation for something bigger. Her 10-year-old daughter Seraphina headed off to summer camp on July 7 and dad Ben Affleck, 46, helped tote all of the things she’s going to need. He was seen carrying a large duffle overnight bag, a sleeping bag, a pillow and backpack while Seraphina carried a large pink backpack over her shoulders as she headed out of Brentwood, CA.

The former couple’s son Samuel was there to see his sister off and afterwards got some quality bonding time with his dad. Once Seraphina was on her way, Ben held on to his son’s hand as they walked down the sidewalk. The Argo hunk is looking super fit these days, as his plaid shirt over a white tee clung to his torso muscles. The rest of his look was Sunday casual in jeans and converse sneakers.

Jen, 46, already got her kids in the camping spirit on June 29 when she pitched a tent in her backyard and they had a family campout. She shared an adorable Instagram pic of her wrapped in a blanket inside the tent looking exhausted. “Backyard campout. Kids still sleeping. Sprinklers. 😑 #👵🏼👵🏼👵🏼 #whencanihavecoffee #chickensareloud,” her caption read.

Jen has also made sure her daughters spend time in the great outdoors through the Girl Scouts. She posted a hilarious Instagram tutorial video on May 29 ahead of Memorial Day weekend trying to stuff a sleeping bag into it’s stuff sack with great difficulty. “Allow my tutorial to enhance this weekend’s glampout. #girlscouts #wheresmybadge #competent,” she captioned the vid. The Girl Scouts of America was impressed as they commented via their Instagram account: “Best ‘tutorial’ we’ve EVER seen—and we’re living for that victorious ‘YES’ at the end!”