See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 7, After Sending Seraphina, 10, Off To Summer Camp

Ben And Samuel Affleck
BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Ben Affleck is seen with Samuel and Seraphina in Los Angeles, California. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461073_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, ca - Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner are spotted saying bye to Seraphina as she heads off to summer camp. Doting dad Ben carried Seraphina's things, including an overnight bag and pillow, and later could be seen holding hands with Samuel after Seraphina departed. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ben Affleck looks buff shopping with his kids Samuel and Seraphina at Brentwood Country MartPictured: Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 63 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

There will be one less Affleck child in town as Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina is off to summer camp. The actor held onto his son Samuel’s hand as they saw her off.

Apparently those backyard camping sessions that Jennifer Garner held for her daughters was in preparation for something bigger. Her 10-year-old daughter Seraphina headed off to summer camp on July 7 and dad Ben Affleck, 46, helped tote all of the things she’s going to need. He was seen carrying a large duffle overnight bag, a sleeping bag, a pillow and backpack while Seraphina carried a large pink backpack over her shoulders as she headed out of Brentwood, CA.

The former couple’s son Samuel was there to see his sister off and afterwards got some quality bonding time with his dad. Once Seraphina was on her way,  Ben held on to his son’s hand as they walked down the sidewalk. The Argo hunk is looking super fit these days, as his plaid shirt over a white tee clung to his torso muscles. The rest of his look was Sunday casual in jeans and converse sneakers.

Jen, 46, already got her kids in the camping spirit on June 29 when she pitched a tent in her backyard and they had a family campout. She shared an adorable Instagram pic of her wrapped in a blanket inside the tent looking exhausted. “Backyard campout. Kids still sleeping. Sprinklers. 😑 #👵🏼👵🏼👵🏼 #whencanihavecoffee #chickensareloud,” her caption read.

Ben and Samueol Affleck
Ben Affleck is seen with Samuel in Brentwood, CA after they saw off his daughter Seraphina off to summer camp on July 7, 2019. (Boaz / BACKGRID)
Ben Affleck and daughter Seraphina
Ben Affleck helps send off daughter Seraphina to summer camp in Brentwood, CA on July 7, 2019. (Boaz / BACKGRID)

Jen has also made sure her daughters spend time in the great outdoors through the Girl Scouts. She posted a hilarious Instagram tutorial video on May 29 ahead of Memorial Day weekend  trying to stuff a sleeping bag into it’s stuff sack with great difficulty. “Allow my tutorial to enhance this weekend’s glampout. #girlscouts #wheresmybadge #competent,” she captioned the vid.  The Girl Scouts of America was impressed as they commented via their Instagram account: “Best ‘tutorial’ we’ve EVER seen—and we’re living for that victorious ‘YES’ at the end!”

 