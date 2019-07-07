Ashley Darby: ‘RHOP’ Star Welcomes First Child With Birth Of Beautiful Son

Ashley Darby has been so looking forward to the day that she would meet her son and he’s finally here. The ‘RHOP’ star gave birth on July 7 to a beautiful baby boy.

Ashley Darby finally has Michael, 59, cradled their bundle of joy on a sofa next to her in their birthing suite. This is the 31-year-old’s first child while her husband has two adult children from a previous marriage. finally has the baby joy she’s been waiting for. The Real Housewives of Potomac star gave birth to a son on July 7 and she couldn’t wait to share the news with the world. The 31-year-old showed an Instagram photo of her in her hospital bed exhausted from the delivery while her husband , 59, cradled their bundle of joy on a sofa next to her in their birthing suite. This is the 31-year-old’s first child while her husband has two adult children from a previous marriage.

“I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son ♥️ ,” she captioned the photo.

On July 2, she posted her final pregnancy pic to Instagram, showing her round and bare baby belly. Ashley wrote next to it, “Anytime now my sweet son, we have made it to the finish line! My darlings, this is the happiest feeling I could ever have right now. Experiencing motherhood and preparing to hold this being in my arms gives more joy to my heart than is conceivable! Thank you for all of the wonderful messages and supportive notes you’ve sent to us. They have been so helpful and uplifting. Much love and light to every one of you ♥️ #40weeks #BabyD #rhop”

Ashley and Mickey married in 2014 but split up briefly between RHOP seasons two and three over fights regarding their Arlington, VA restaurant, Oz. Congratulations to the new parents!