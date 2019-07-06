Vicki Gunvalson ‘Sad & Disappointed’ To Not Be Returning To ‘RHOC’ Full Time
Vicki Gunvalson was recently revealed to be a ‘friend’ on the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ upcoming season.
It was announced in a new trailer for Real Housewives of Orange County that OG housewife Vicki Gunvalson, 57, would be returning to the show as a “friend” instead of a full-time housewife. A source close to production of Real Housewives of Orange County EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Vicki is “sad and disappointed” she won’t be returning to the show in a full-time capacity. “She felt a bit offended since she has dubbed herself the ‘OG of the OC,’ but she understands it is business and would love to earn a full-time orange again eventually,” our insider said.
“Vicki participated in the cast photo shoot and was expecting to be full-time at one point and the decision for her not to be full-time was told to her before awhile ago,” the source continued. “This decision did not happen overnight. The initial revelation that she would be a ‘friend’ did shock her, but she knew well before the trailer dropped. Despite this, she is keeping her head held high.”