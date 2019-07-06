Snooki Looks Incredible In Bikini Just 5 Weeks After Giving Birth – Post-Baby Pics
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi took to Instagram on July 5 to share an eye-catching mirror selfie that shows her flaunting a colorful ‘SNOOKINI’ and looking impressively toned just five weeks after giving birth to her third child, Angelo.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, is looking absolutely fantastic after the birth of her third child! The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to prove it too, when she let her followers know she’s ready for the summer by showing off a flattering bikini from her clothing line called a SNOOKINI. The brunette beauty promoted the summer wear, which included a colorful bikini top and black high-waisted bikini bottoms, in her caption while showcasing how it helps to make a woman look better than ever after pregnancy by standing in a full body mirror. She also wore a matching long black cut-out cardigan with the swimwear. “Ready for the weekend 👙👙 Thank you to my SNOOKINI’S for covering up this mawma’s post partum body & trouble areas🙏🏽🙏🏽 @thesnookishop #thesnookishop,” the caption read.
It didn’t take long for many of her followers to comment on the sizzling mother’s physique. “You look amazing!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻❤️❤️,” one follower wrote. “Gorgeous mama! Doesn’t even look like you just had a baby! 🎉,” another commented. “I love love you clothes and snokinis ! And how awesome you are for being open about post partum body and life after baby! You’re a great designer and mother!❤️,” a third wrote.
We can’t wait to see more post-baby pics of Snooki! It’s great to see her embracing her body and inspiring many followers despite some haters!