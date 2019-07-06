Selena Gomez kept it comfortable in a pink t-shirt and sweatpants on Friday! The singer looked cozy the day after July 4.

Selena Gomez, 26, is taking summer casual to the street in her latest fashion ensemble. Following United States Independence Day, the singer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday looking as comfortable as ever. The former Disney Channel star rocked a pink loose t-shirt, white sweatpants, and white sneakers.

She cuffed her sleeves and rocked her hair in its natural, wavy form. Sel appeared makeup-less and happy as she walked around a parking lot the day after July 4. Sel rocked the casual outfit after returning from a Mexico trip the previous weekend for her cousin Priscilla Deleon’s bachelorette party.

Her cute outfit came days after her close friend, Taylor Swift, 29, publicly shamed Scooter Braun, 38, for purchasing Big Machine Records, and thus, taking ownership of Taylor’s music masters. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how Sel has felt about the entire situation that has played out for the public to watch. “Selena always has a different reason to look up to Taylor Swift and Taylor’s recent fight over her music is just another thing that Selena sees in Taylor as a powerful move and message,” the source said. “[Selena] looks to [Taylor] as a role model because Taylor fights for what she wants and the change she wants to see and Selena would like to take on a little of that mentality for herself.”

“Taylor has always had Selena‘s back and the least Selena can do is be there for Taylor every step of the way in any drama that Taylor has to take on,” our insider continued. “She honors that friendship and will protect it at all costs and will be there for Taylor no matter what because she feels really bad that Taylor lost her chance to the rights to her music.”

“Selena learns from Taylor everyday and this ordeal is another learning experience that Taylor has inadvertently helped her with and Selena will now make sure that Taylor knows she has her back because that is so important to her for their friendship,” our source concluded. “And that will be the case always.”