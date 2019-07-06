Sarah Hyland shared a belated Fourth of July pic with her sweetie Wells Adams where she rocked a red bikini at a beach bonfire as the couple looked so in love.

Cuties! Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams are known for their goofy personalities that make them such a perfect fit. In belated Fourth of July Instagram pics, they attempted one photo looking sexy and steamy in front of a beach bonfire before letting loose with some fun. The 28-year-old Modern Family star is seen wearing a red bikini top with a matching red head band pulling back her hair and a long white shell necklace to go with the beachy theme. She’s wearing her usual pair of square rimmed glasses in the pic as well as a huge smile.

Wells, 35, matched his lady in a red shirt with sunglasses tucked into the V of his collar. In the first photo the couple is seen cuddling close and looking so adorable, but in the second they let their wacky sides show by sticking out their tongues for the camera. The ocean can be seen in the background as the bonfire rages on and Sarah captioned the photos “Pic#1. Proof we can be cute and normal. Pic#2. Proof it doesn’t last very long. Happy belated 4th America! #beachbonfire #happy4th.”

Fans loved both pics and had the best comments. One wrote “I love that he is your happy place, no matter where you are! 💜,” while another added, “You two are the cutest! 🔥❣️.” Then came then fun ones where one fan commented, “The first pic looks like y’all just committed arson and are really proud of it 😂,” while another wrote, “This looks like that meme of the little girl who’s standing in front of the burning building.”

Sarah’s looking happy and most importantly healthy after a recent three day hospital stay. The actress has battled kidney problems in the past and on June 21 headed to a local emergency room. She later explained in an Instagram story that “Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever’s in the house. And then I was like, maybe it’s just a coincidence, maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me. So I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home, from Friday night,” she continued. “They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. So. Wonder why I was there.”